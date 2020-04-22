Period away from cricket was like torture but made me hungrier for runs: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has said the time away from the field, when he was serving a doping ban, was a ‘torture’ for him but the Young Indian batsman added that the phase made him hungrier for runs.

The 20-year-old was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in July 2019 until November 15 for ‘inadvertently’ taking a prohibited substance, found in cough syrups. Shaw admitted that while doubts and questions arose, he kept faith and belief in his talent.

"It was a mistake. And the period away from cricket was torture," Shaw said while interacting with fans during an Instagram Live session on his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' official handle.

"Doubts and questions arise, but I kept the faith and belief. I spent some time in London where I was working on my fitness, as I wasn't allowed to bat anywhere. When the ban got over, and I returned to domestic cricket, I was hungrier than before.

"I picked up my bat and realised I hadn't lost my touch at all. If anything, that time off made me a more determined person," he said.

Mental health is another aspect which is being discussed a lot as almost the entire world continues to remain under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Shaw is of the view that it is a great time to work on it while adding that learning new things and perfecting it will help one grow calmer and become more patient.

"A lot of us don't have the patience for things in life, so now is a great time to work on it. Everyone should find something to do that they like, and work towards perfecting that. That process in itself will help one grow calmer and become more patient," he said.

While players have been restricted to train indoors during the lockdown period, Shaw said he is working out indoors and shadow practising to maintain his fitness levels

"I've been working out a bit indoors and shadow practising to maintain my fitness levels.

"I've also been helping my father in the kitchen. I can cook eggs quite well, and I'm trying to learn a few new things. I've been playing some PUBG too."