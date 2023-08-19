‘Performance is not an issue, somewhere someone is insecure of me,’ says Rani Rampal on Asian Games snub

Hockey legend and former Indian Women’s Team captain Rani Rampal has hit back at the selectors or decision-makers in the circuit for overlooking her for the Asian Games despite she being in top-notch form. Rani returned from the hamstring injury she suffered at the Tokyo Games, where under her leadership, the team stood fourth – their best finish at Summer Games. However, despite announcing her return with some style at the National Games earlier, Rani failed to break into the provisional squad for the Asian Games 2023.

In an exclusive chat with PTI, Rani said she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone at this stage in her career, and with 18 goals to her name in the National Games, she did her part. Upon touching on the reason behind her omission from the squad, the veteran hockey player said maybe someone somewhere is insecure about her presence.

“I am in that stage of life where I don't have to prove anything. I have achieved almost everything in life through hockey, but still, I felt the National Games was a chance for me to make a comeback,” Rani told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“I tried, and it happened; I played in the National Games and became the top-scorer, but still, I was not considered. So, there was no performance issue.

“I had performance, fitness, everything, but somewhere, someone was not secured with me, be it players or coaches. There might be some jealousy. But I believe in doing my work,” she added.

Sharing her thoughts on the Indian Women’s squad for the Asian Games, starting on September 23 in China, Rani said several players in the side are unfit, without naming any. She said if that’s okay with the coach and the management, so be it.

"I know I am not there in the Asian Games team, there are plenty of players in the squad who are unfit, and I don't want to take their names but still they are going for the Asian Games. Fine, it's the coach's choice, but hockey gave me a lot in life," Rani added.

‘Post Olympics life became tough

Rani, who led India to heights at the Summer Games 2022, said following that, life became tough for her as she went through a lot of pain, adding she learnt a lot about people and life.

"The journey after the Olympics was really difficult for me. I think it was the toughest time of my career. I have seen a lot of pain and difficulties. I have also learned a lot off the field about people, about life.

"I used to just hear that in difficult times there is no one with you but I have personally faced the situation.

"I was just determined to get back fit and break into the national team. I worked a lot on regaining my fitness, sometimes alone. I came back after regaining my fitness, but I didn't get any chance since the last two years," Rani said.