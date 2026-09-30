/Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Manchester City verdict: ‘We will get through this together’

Pep Guardiola has finally broken his silence on the Manchester City verdict, saying to the players, staff, and ownership: “We will get through this together. I love you all.” An independent commission found Premier League giants City guilty of all 114 charges related to serious breaches of PL financial rules, casting doubts over the club’s future in the league. The commission found that between 2009/10 and 2017/18, City arranged ‘sham contracts’ with a number of its commercial partners as part of a ‘disguised funding scheme’ to inflate the club’s revenue by £830m.

While City continue to deny the breaches, with club chief executive Ferran Soriano calling the process a ‘Premier League conspiracy theory’ in a video message to players and staff, Manchester City has confirmed it will appeal against the ruling.

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Guardiola, who was the face of City’s most dominant and memorable PL run since 2016, posted on his social media to let each club fan know that he hasn’t gone anywhere, and that he will always be backing ‘his club’.

"I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

"Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all,” he wrote on his social media handle.

‘Process was not Impartial’: City

After the Premier League also confirmed the commission’s reading, accusing the 10-time PL champions of major financial breaches, Manchester City released an official statement saying the process was not impartial.

"Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League commission that has been published today.

"The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions relating to this case. The club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums.

"The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements incomplete. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.

"The club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete,” it read.