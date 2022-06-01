'People had written you off but....': Krunal pens heartfelt note for brother Hardik after Gujarat win IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya made heads turn in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 edition. He was making a comeback at the competitive level during IPL 2022, after being out of action since the 2021 T20 World Cup, and, hence, all eyes were on him. His fitness has been a major concern, thus, many had their eyes on him and whether he would bowl as well.

Hardik ended IPL 2022 with 487 runs -- his best tally in a season -- eight wickets and also inspired the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to their first-ever IPL title. His leadership was exemplary as Hardik was calm and composed for most parts of the field, motivated his troops, made some good bowling changes and didn't get bogged down by additional responsibility. Hence, Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya -- who was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who lost the Eliminator -- lauded his sibling and penned a heartfelt note on Twitter.

“My bro. Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruit of your hard work. You deserve it all and so much more. People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name,” said Krunal in a couple of tweets.

My bro 🤗 Only you know the amount of hard work that's gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work ❤️ You deserve it all and so much more 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/qpLrxmjkZz — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 31, 2022

Ever since Hardik led Gujarat to their maiden title in their first-ever IPL appearance, his captaincy stocks have risen and many former cricketers and experts feel he can be an ideal candidate to lead India in the shorter formats.

Hardik will next be seen in the India-South Africa T20I series, at home, starting on June 09.