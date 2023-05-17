People feel they have the power to comment or say what they want: KL Rahul hits back at online trolls

KL Rahul's form has been a topic of discussion since the beginning of 2023. The right-hander has not had a great run in the highest level since the T20 World Cup 2022 edition. While he did play a few good knocks in the marquee event, his strike rate was a below-par 120.75. He started the 2022 Bangladesh tour with a fifty in the three-match ODI series opener before losing out on form. Since then, he has not made significant contributions and was dropped from India's playing XI during the final two matches of the four-match Test series versus Australia, at home, prior to IPL 2023.

In the IPL, Rahul led the Lucknow Super Giants and returned with 274 runs in nine games, at a dismal strike rate of 113.22, before bowing out due to injury concerns. Due to his inconsistent graph and strike rate issues, Rahul has been severely criticised on social media platforms and recently opened up on online trolls.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Rahul said, "That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through. None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don't know anything else apart from cricket."

He added, "That's the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or that I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I work hard but the result didn't go my way."