Paul Pogba 'unhappy' at Manchester United, wants to leave club: Agent Mino Raiola

Super-agent Mino Raiola has said that his client Paul Pogba is “unhappy” at the Premier League club Manchester United and exit Old Trafford in the next transfer window hinting that it may be the end of one-time world’s most expensive player as a Red Devil.

Raiola said that the World Cup-winning French midfielder needs a “change of scene” after struggling to establish himself as a definite starter under manager Ole Gunnar Soskjaer.

"Paul's unhappy at Manchester United, he can't express himself any more as he would like to and as we expect of him," Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

"He has to change teams, he needs a change of scene. His contract is up in a year-and-a-half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for all sides is a transfer in the next window."

Raiola confirmed that Pogba, who was signed by Manchester United from Juventus for a then world record fee £89 million ($118 million) in 2016, has no intention to extend his contract.

"The club... knows it risks losing him for nothing, as at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract," Raiola said.

"If anyone doesn't understand, they don't understand anything about football."

Pogba’s presence has been overshadowed since the arrival of midfielder Bruno Fernandes and the Frenchman has repeatedly spoken about his frustrations at club level while on international duty.

"He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning," France coach Didier Deschamps said last month.

Pogba has many a times expressed his wish to play for Real Madrid one day and moreover if that means playing under French icon Zinedine Zidane.

The former Juventus midfielder’s stunner in Saturday’s 3-1 win against West Ham was his first goal in eight Premier League appearances in the 2020-21 season.