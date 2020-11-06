Paris Master: Bopanna and Marach stun ninth seeds Fabrice and Jean-Julien to enter quarterfinals

Indian ace Rohan Bopanna and Austria's Oliver Marach have entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament after stunning ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second-round encounter.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Marach came from behind to beat Martin and Rojer 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 ties Wednesday night.

The Indo-Austrian pair will now face the eighth seed pairing of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bopanna and Marach had defeated the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5, 7-6 to move into the round of 16.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal became the fourth player in the Open Era to register 1000 wins on tour level after beating Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-6(3) on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

Nadal is looking forward to winning his maiden Paris-Bercy title and broke Thompson's serve twice to claim the opening set convincingly.

World No. 2 was trailing 5-6 in the second, but the Spaniard came from behind to beat the Aussie and even win a 26-shot rally.

"He started to serve well in the second set. I missed a couple of returns I shouldn't have," Nadal said. "I suffered until the end but I found a way to win the tiebreak."

Nadal qualified for quarter-finals in all eight appearances at the indoor tournament and will take on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.