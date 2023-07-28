Papua New Guinea seal 2024 T20 World Cup Qualification, join Ireland, Scotland in 20-team tournament

Papua New Guinea (PNG) is the latest country to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be staged in West Indies and the USA next year. Papua New Guinea defeated the Philippines by a whopping 100-run margin in Port Moresby to bag a first-place finish in the ongoing East Asia-Pacific Qualifier and thus punch their ticket.

After being asked to bat first, PNG scored a mammoth 229 for six in 20 overs, thanks to quick-fire fifties from Tony Ura, Assad Vala and Charles Amini. The Philippines, in their chase, could manage just 129 for seven. Also, with this win, PNG completed its fifth successive victory and will end the tournament with second-placed Japan on Saturday.

Japan, with six points from the first four games, had to beat Vanuatu on Friday to stay alive in the tournament; that, however, didn’t happen as Vanuatu picked their first win by riding on the back of Nalin Nipiko – who picked four wickets firstly and then scored an unbeaten 74 off 50 balls.

West Indies, USA to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup

The next edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by West Indies and the USA in 2024 and will be a 20-team tournament. All teams will be divided into group of four, with top two teams from each group further qualifying for the Super 8 stage. The Super 8 teams will then be divided into two groups, with the top two teams from there will qualify for the semis.

Twelve teams had already booked their berths before the regional qualifiers began, with hosts West Indies and USA being the two. Alongside them, top-eight ranked teams, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and England – and Afghanistan and Bangladesh, on the virtue of their T20I rankings, also made the cut.

Other than PNG, Ireland and Scotland also qualified for the Men’s T20 World Cup by finishing in the top-two positions in Europe Region Qualifiers.

Qualifiers for the Americas (for one spot), Africa (two spots) and Asia (two spots) will also take place over the coming months.