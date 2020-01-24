Bangladesh wins toss, set to bat first in first T20I against Pakistan

The first T20 International match is taking place in Lahore with hosts Pakistan taking on Bangladesh.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lost the toss to Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad as the visitors chose to bat first.

[ Bangladesh's Liton Das (R); Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (L) (Courtesy: AFP) ]

Saturday and Monday will witness the remaining two matches, which are also set to be played in Lahore.