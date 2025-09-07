/Pakistan to host Afghanistan, Sri Lanka for T20I tri-series in November; check schedule

Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) announced on Sunday (Sep 7) it will host a Twenty20 international tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in November, as teams get ready for next year's World Cup.

"The series has been organised to provide all teams with valuable preparation ahead of next year's Men's T20 World Cup, to be staged in India and Sri Lanka," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The tri-series will begin on November 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi stadium.

This will be the first time Pakistan play neighbours Afghanistan in a T20I match on home soil, the PCB said.

Afghanistan have played two one-day internationals in the Asia Cup 2023 and three in this year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but they involved opponents other than the home team.

Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa in a bilateral series of two Tests, three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is from October 12 to November 8.

Tri-series T20I schedule:

17 November – Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Afghanistan, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

29 November – Final, Lahore