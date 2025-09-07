/Pakistan to host Afghanistan, Sri Lanka for T20I tri-series in November; check schedule

The T20I tri-series will begin on November 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi stadium.
Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) announced on Sunday (Sep 7) it will host a Twenty20 international tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in November, as teams get ready for next year's World Cup.
"The series has been organised to provide all teams with valuable preparation ahead of next year's Men's T20 World Cup, to be staged in India and Sri Lanka," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.
The tri-series will begin on November 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi stadium.
This will be the first time Pakistan play neighbours Afghanistan in a T20I match on home soil, the PCB said.
Afghanistan have played two one-day internationals in the Asia Cup 2023 and three in this year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but they involved opponents other than the home team.
Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa in a bilateral series of two Tests, three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is from October 12 to November 8.
Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.