/Pakistan threaten Lord’s Test boycott over interview with Imran Khan’s sons

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a formal complaint with broadcaster Sky Sports and even considered taking its players off the field during the second Test against England at Lord’s, according to Cricinfo. The controversy began on the opening day when Sky Sports aired a pre-recorded interview conducted by former England captain Mike Atherton with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The interview was recorded at the venue on Wednesday. During the conversation, Imran Khan’s sons raised concerns about their father’s health and worsening eyesight.

The PCB reportedly objected to the political content being shown during live cricket coverage. It also warned that Pakistan could keep its players in the dressing room for the afternoon session if the interview was broadcast.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sky Sports delayed the segment and eventually aired it during the lunch break. The PCB then submitted an official complaint. However, the board did not follow through on its threat and Pakistan returned to the field for the afternoon session.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was also informed about the complaint, according to British media reports. The interview was reportedly not shown by the Pakistani broadcaster covering the series.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in prison since Aug 2023 after his arrest in corruption cases.

He has been convicted in one case and sentenced to 14 years in prison. Khan has denied all wrongdoing and said the cases against him are politically motivated. He is currently being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and has spent more than three years in prison.

Concerns about Khan’s treatment have also received support from several former international cricket captains. A group of 21 former captains, including Indian greats Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev and former England captain Mike Atherton, have renewed their appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They have called for Khan to receive humane treatment, proper medical care, an independent medical examination ordered by the court, weekly family visits and immediate access to any required treatment.

The controversy came on a day when Pakistan had a much better outing on the field at Lord’s. After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bowl first, with Babar Azam returning to the playing XI after missing the first Test due to injury.

Mohammad Abbas took four wickets for 56 runs, while Mohammad Ali claimed three for 67 as England reached 248 for nine in 56 overs before bad light stopped play.

Jordan Cox scored 55 and Jamie Smith made 61 to help England recover after they were reduced to 80 for four.

Pakistan needed a strong response after England comfortably won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs.

The latest dispute also brings back memories of Pakistan’s boycott threat during the 2025 Asia Cup. During India and Pakistan’s match in Dubai, the players did not take part in the usual handshake. The PCB then demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, claiming he had failed to stop the incident.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was also the president of the Asian Cricket Council at the time, took the matter further. Pakistan threatened to boycott its next match against the UAE if Pycroft continued as referee.

Pakistan eventually played the UAE match, but the team arrived late at the stadium, leading to the start being delayed by an hour. Pycroft remained in his position after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the PCB’s request.

Pycroft later apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team manager, However, the ICC clarified that the apology was related to a communication issue and not the handshake controversy.