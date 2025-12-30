/Pakistan’s premier pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of BBL, set to return home

Pakistan’s premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will return home from Australia after sustaining a knee injury during the Big Bash League (BBL), raising concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Afridi, who was playing for Brisbane Heat in his first BBL season, could only feature in four games before being sidelined. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called Afridi back to start his rehabilitation, ensuring he recovers fully before the T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Afridi picked up the injury while bowling in the 14th over of Adelaide Strikers’ chase during Heat’s match on December 27. He limped off the field, pointing to his right knee, forcing the team to manage without their star pacer. “This was an unexpected injury, and I have been called back by PCB to start my rehab. I’m massively thankful to the Brisbane Heat team and fans for their support. Hopefully, I will be back in the field soon, and meanwhile, I will be cheering for the amazing team.”

Afridi’s stint with Brisbane Heat had mixed moments. In his four appearances, he picked up just two wickets with an economy rate of 11.19. In his first match, he was removed from the attack for sending down two waist-high full tosses, deemed dangerous, against Melbourne Renegades. Despite the setback, Heat CEO Terry Svenson praised Afridi’s professionalism and noted that his advice had been valuable for young bowlers in the squad.

Afridi has a history of right knee injuries, including a posterior cruciate ligament issue in 2022 that affected his participation in the early stages of the T20 World Cup. He later recovered to contribute to Pakistan’s campaign but picked up another injury in the final, which affected the team’s performance.

Ahead of the World Cup, PCB’s decision to call Afridi back emphasises caution, allowing him to fully recover and regain form. Afridi remains one of Pakistan’s key strike bowlers, having led the wicket-taking charts at the home tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.