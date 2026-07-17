/Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz banned after ICC anti-doping rule violation

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been banned from all forms of cricket for three months after violating the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-doping rules, the governing body announced on Friday (Jul 17). Nawaz accepted the punishment and the ban will be reduced to one month if he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment programme.

The spinner tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a banned Substance of Abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, after a doping test conducted following Pakistan’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Feb 7.

Carboxy-THC is the main substance detected in cannabis drug tests. THC is the chemical in cannabis that causes its intoxicating effects.

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Nawaz admitted the violation and proved that he had used the substance outside competition and that it was not connected to improving his sporting performance.

Since he has already served around two and a half months of his suspension, his provisional suspension has now been lifted.

If he successfully completes the treatment programme to the ICC’s satisfaction, Nawaz will not have to serve any further suspension.

As per the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz’s performance in Pakistan’s match against the Netherlands, along with all matches he played until May 1, has been disqualified.