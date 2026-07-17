/FIFA 2026 | Canada wildfires cause New York area air quality to deteriorate ahead of final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final, set to be played between defending champions Argentina and Spain on Sunday (Jul 19) at New York New Jersey stadium in East Rutherford, is under a cloud of smoke. The city has issued air quality health alert which is being impacted by wildfires raging across the US neighbour Canada, also the co-host of the tournament. The haze has blanketed the New York area skies, putting the World Cup final under some doubt as the officials advised the residents to stay indoors and avoid outside acitivities.

What is causing air quality deterioration in New York area?

The raging wildfires in neighbouring Canada is causing the drop in air qaulity of New York area. Smoke has filled the sky, but the situation is not as bad as in 2023 when the skies turned orange because of the Canadien wildfires. The conditons, coupled with hot tempratures, have affected players in other football matches in the area as well.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), however, went ahead with a match between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit on Wednesday (Jul 15) night in front of a record crowd in Queens despite the orange haze. Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman said after the match: "Not to make excuses at all, but I think on both sides we were all like, 'another break, another break, another break'."

Will the air quality affect the FIFA 2026 final?

Spain, one of the finalists for the title showdown, landed in New Jersey area on Wednesday (Jul 15) - a day after beating France in the semis. They did practiced outdoors on Thursday (Jul 16) and have made no comments so far on the air quality of the area.

Defending champions Argentina, the second finalists, are scheduled to train on Friday (Jul 17) ahead of the final match which is set for Sunday (Jul 19) at 3 pm local time.

As of now, FIFA has made no comments on the air quality affecting the scheduled fixture.

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