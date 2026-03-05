/Pakistan players flagged head coach Mike Hesson’s ‘rigid approach’ to PCB during T20 World Cup

Several members of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad were reportedly upset with team head coach Mike Hesson’s ‘rigid approach’ and way of handling the side during the disappointing campaign. While Pakistan Cricket has lately been rocked by harassment allegations, with the PCB’s disciplinary committee vowing to punish the concerned cricketer for misconduct with a female staff member in a Kandy hotel, reports of players flagging Hesson’s unwelcoming approach have also made headlines. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup came to an end with an early exit in the Super 8 stage, failing to qualify for the semifinals despite favourable playing conditions.

The PCB has reportedly slapped a PKR 50 lakh fine on each participating player, punishing them for their underwhelming performance at the T20 World Cup. Even though the players suffered the wrath of the team’s poor showing at the 20-team tournament, holding the head coach accountable for the outcome is not discounted.



The PCB, meanwhile, is reported to have sat with the selection committee and the head coach to work on the team’s roadmap going ahead, with Salman Agha likely to be axed as the T20I captain and Pakistan Cricket poster boy Babar Azam likely to be shown the door, at least for now, in the white-ball scheme of things. His omission from Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the upcoming Bangladesh ODIs is also an indication.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

A Geo Super report, also carried out by Times of India (TOI), claims that several players directly raised their concerns (about Hesson’s work ethics or team handling ways) to PCB officials even during the tournament.



"During the tournament, several Pakistan players are said to have individually approached PCB officials to complain about the coach's behaviour," the report stated. "Insiders allege that his rigid approach and decisions taken without consultation unsettled the dressing room. It is further claimed that key matters were decided without consulting the captain, with Hesson frequently intervening in all aspects of team management.”

‘PCB to review Hesson’s conduct’

Although Hesson and team captain Salman Ali Agha were on record having an animated discussion over something, possibly a change in the batting order, during Namibia’s tie, the two are clearly not on the same page, with the PCB set to review Hesson’s conduct before taking any step.



"Senior officials are currently reviewing his conduct with the squad and are expected to examine the tour report before holding detailed discussions with the coach," the report stated. "Well-placed sources claim that both the selection panel and captain Salman Ali Agha were unable to challenge Hesson's authority, with the coach reportedly exercising sweeping control over team affairs."



However, despite such outrage against Hesson’s working style, he might continue in his role.

