/‘Cried, shouted for help’: Report details harassment allegation against Pakistani player at T20 World Cup

An unnamed Pakistani cricketer is facing allegations of harassment for misbehaving with a female staff member at a Kandy hotel during the T20 World Cup. Dark clouds have surrounded Pakistan cricket amid the latest controversy of alleged harassment, further denting their reputation following their exit from the Super 8 stage. The incident happened hours before Pakistan’s last Super 8 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, with the reports of the concerned female staff member crying and shouting for help following the misconduct.

A Telecom Asia Sport report claims that the shocking episode unfolded at the Golden Crown Hotel, where the Pakistani team was putting up for their scheduled matches in Kandy during the T20 WC.

The report further claims that the female staff member shouted for help, after which the hotel staff came to her rescue, while reporting about this to the team manager, Naveed Cheema, who quickly apologised to the management on behalf of the cricketer. Cheema even imposed a fine on the unnamed player for his misconduct, effectively settling the matter internally at that time.



The hotel management reportedly wanted stern action against the Pakistani cricketer involved.



“Before Pakistan’s last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff,” sources close to the information said, a Telecom Asia Sport report claims.



While the player’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet, the matter is far from being closed, as the player concerned is likely to be summoned before the PCB’s disciplinary committee and expected to face further scrutiny.



The controversy, however, came on the back of Pakistan’s another shallow ICC campaign, where they failed to make it to the last four despite favourable playing conditions. While they had a mixed time cruising into the second round after suffering their heaviest loss against India (by runs) in the group stage, Pakistan failed to restrict Sri Lanka under a certain score (to stay ahead of New Zealand on NRR and qualify for the semis) in the Super 8 fixture.

