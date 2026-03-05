/'Just wanna go home': US-Israel-Iran crisis hits T20 World Cup as teams are unble to fly out of India

West Indies teams' return to home has been hit by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war which has left several usual air spaces shut. West Indies continue to stay stuck in a Kolkata hotel, the city where they played the last match of the tournament - vs India on Sunday (Mar 1). The same was the case with Zimbabwe, which also played its last match on the same date. The first set of Zimbabwe players, however, managed to fly out from Delhi on Wednesday (Mar 4), thanks to the ICC reworking their travel plans. Meanwhile, West Indies coach Darren Sammy has issued a plea on social media, writing: "I just wanna go home."

T20 World Cup teams stuck in India

After the Middle East crisis began on Sunday (Feb 28), the usual airspace corridors were shut with missiles flying in and out of Iran in every direction including Dubai (UAE) - a major layover for flights. The ICC, as per ESPNCricinfor, had asked the West Indies that the reworked flight plan could see them flying out sometime mid-week (current week) but there's been no update in so far.

With some of the Zimbabwe members flying out on Wednesday (Mar 4), there's hope that the travel arrangements for the rest of the teams would be made soon as well.

"Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement. "Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches.

Which teams are stuck in India?