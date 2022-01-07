Pakistan pacer thanks legend MS Dhoni for special gesture after receiving his iconic no.7 jersey

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf thanked former India captain MS Dhoni for his special gesture after receiving his iconic no.7 jersey. Dhoni enjoys massive popularity across the globe despite having retired from the game. One of the greatest captains to have led India, Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the modern era.

Rauf, who is a huge fan of the former Indian skipper, took to Twitter to share a picture of a special jersey sent to him by Dhoni. The Pakistan fast bowler thanked Dhoni for honouring him as Dhoni's gesture also won the hearts of the fans across borders.

"The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support," Rauf wrote in a tweet with photos of the special jersey sent by Dhoni.

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022 ×

Rauf, who has been a regular for Pakistan in the limited-overs setup, is currently in action for the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. Rauf had enjoyed an impressive run for the Men in Green during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where they made it to the semi-final.

Rauf was the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan behind spinner Shadab Khan with eight wickets to his name. He will be looking to continue his brilliant form for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Also Read: 'What message does that send?' - David Warner recalls his SRH omission, makes glaring remark

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who has already retired from international cricket in 2020, continues to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni had led CSK to their fourth title triumph in the UAE last year.

It was a fairytale comeback from CSK as they went on to lift the title after finishing seventh and missing out on a spot in the playoffs in 2020.