Pakistan head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Pakistan skipper will undergo a 10-day quarantine in Jamaica.

"Misbah has tested positive and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with his side later today. Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan," said a statement.

The news came hours after Pakistan clinched a win in the second Test match against West Indies, levelling the series 1-1.

"Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today (Wednesday)," added the Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

The 47-year-old who became the head coach of the national team in September 2019 has also been a captain in his playing days.

Misbah has played 75 Tests and 162 ODIs, scoring more than 5,000 runs in each format.

