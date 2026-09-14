/WTC Blow: Pakistan fined 50% and docked 11 points for Edgbaston Test over-rate

Pakistan suffered a double blow after conceding the three-match Test series (3-0) in the UK, as they were fined 50 per cent of the match fee and docked 11 WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the third Test at Edgbaston. Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the match, an ICC statement read on Monday (Sep 14). After the deduction, Pakistan is ninth on the table with 4.63 PCT, the lowest among all teams in the current WTC cycle.

Pakistan was eighth on the WTC rankings after winning the second Test in the West Indies, but fell to the ninth spot after losing the series opener in Leeds by an innings and 103 runs. Pakistan has played nine matches so far in this cycle, winning just two and losing seven, including four of the last five Tests.

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The Babar Azam-led side will feature in two more Test series in this cycle: against Sri Lanka at home in November and an away tour of New Zealand in March 2027. Meanwhile, West Indies is scheduled to face Bangladesh in October this year. Both teams are out of the 2027 WTC Final race.

Horror Time in UK

Pakistan landed in the UK after drawing a two-match Test series in the Caribbean. Without their premier quicks in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan played an inexperienced trio of Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad in the first two Tests, and the result was there for everyone to see.

Let alone threatening the hosts with their bowling attack, Pakistan failed to cross 200 across the first five innings on the tour. Such was their performance with the bat that the British media labelled them as the ‘worst team to tour the UK’ in the last 50 years.

However, the real drama unfolded after Pakistan lost the second Test at Lord’s and conceded the series (2-0). The PCB made drastic changes to the travelling entourage by dropping seven first-team players and releasing two main coaches, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul – sending them all back home.