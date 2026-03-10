/Pakistan Cricket: ODI captain Shaheen Afridi says ‘Babar not dropped’, PSL 2026 dates announced

Since exiting the recently concluded T20 World Cup after the Super 8 stage, Pakistan faced the wrath of another shallow white-ball campaign, with its cricket board (PCB) making wholesome changes. While they overlooked Pakistan Cricket’s poster boy, Babar Azam, for the away ODIs against Bangladesh, they announced the PSL 2026 schedule, keeping its countless fans on their toes for another bumper season. ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, however, addressed the chatter around Babar’s omission, revealing he wasn't dropped in the first place, and that the selectors have decided to grant chances to the newcomers.

Babar was in horror touch during the first showpiece event of the year, scoring just 91 runs in four outings, with his best (46) coming against the USA in the group stage. Even though Babar's lacklustre show with the bat was among the major reasons why Pakistan failed to click as a batting unit in most games, crucial ones rather, an upset dressing room environment also fuelled the fire, with the PCB vowing to take appropriate actions against related names.



While Babar failed to make it to the 15-man ODI squad, opener Sahibzada Farhan, who finished the T20 World Cup as its highest run-scorer, including twin hundreds, earned his call-up, with five new faces also included for the three-match ODI series starting Wednesday in Dhaka.



"Look, no one was dropped for this series," Afridi said ahead of the series opener. "We just want to give an opportunity for our youngsters. They are also our future. You want to give an opportunity against Bangladesh. I think when the time comes, they will also know their role and what's coming in future. We just need to prepare our team for the World Cup. It is an opportunity for the youngsters to show their skills."



Hinting at the list of debutants in the first One-Dayer, Shaheen said, "There will be three debuts. Sahibzada Farhan is a top performer in T20s and in List A cricket. Maaz Sadaqat will open, and Shamyl Hussain will be one down. We are also, as a team, very excited to see them play for Pakistan, and not just for one series but for the future as well.”

PSL 2026 dates

While the IPL 2026 schedule announcement is delayed by two more days, as announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Tuesday (Mar 10), the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the dates and schedule of its premier T20 tournament – PSL 2026.



The PSL 2026 will start on March 26, two days before IPL 2026's starting date, and end on May 3. For the first time, eight teams will partake in the tournament, following the inclusion of two new franchises, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz.



This 39-day tournament will feature 44 matches, including 12 doubleheaders, with each team playing 10 games before the top four teams fight for the crown in the playoffs, from April 28 onwards.

