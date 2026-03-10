/IPL 2026 schedule announcement split in two phases, first likely on March 12: BCCI Secretary

The IPL 2026 schedule will be announced shortly (maybe in a day or two), most likely on March 12 and not later than March 13, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement. With just 18 days left for the start of the 19th edition, the BCCI hasn’t gone public with the official schedule, which would be released in two phases this time. While the first announcement would include the first 20-day schedule, the second announcement would fill in for the remaining dates.

IPL 2026 will start on March 28 and end on May 31.

Detailing the reason behind postponing the IPL 2026 schedule announcement, Saikia said the board is awaiting the dates of the Assembly elections in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, before finalising the second phase of the schedule.



"We are hoping to release the IPL schedule in a day or two," Devajit Saikia, the BCCI Secretary, said in a chat with Cricbuzz. "It will be a staggered two-phase schedule, and we will release the first phase, covering the first 20 days, on March 12 or 13. The second phase of the schedule will be announced after the dates of the Assembly elections are declared by the Election Commission of India."



As three of the four (abovementioned) states are the home or away venues for respective IPL teams, the eagerly awaiting fans can now be content about the reason for the delay of the IPL 2026 schedule announcement. Cricbuzz also reported that the IPL Governing Council cleared the plan for the two-phase schedule on March 3.



"We are waiting for confirmations from a few centres, and once they come, we will announce the dates for the first phase," the BCCI secretary added.

Although the world is being drastically hit with the fuel shortage all over, owing to the raging war in West Asia, involving Iran, Israel and the US, Saikia confirmed that the BCCI was not influenced by any factor barring the impending Assembly elections, awaiting the poll dates across four states. Once the government announces those dates, the full IPL 2026 schedule will be announced.

