Pakistan Cricket Board part ways with Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez following failed stint

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez following an unsuccessful stint, the board announced on Thursday (Feb 15) on their social media handles. PCB’s call to remove Hafeez from the said position comes after consecutive series losses, including the Test series against Australia and T20Is versus New Zealand.

Hafeez’s contract situation got further complicated after the Sports Ministry suggested not proceeding with long-term agreements, leading to his short-term contract ending with the conclusion of the T20I series against the Kiwis in January.

Besides, growing concerns within the board about the team’s performance under Hafeez’s tutelage also led to this decision. The appointment of the new coaching staff, including Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, and foreign coaches Simon Helmot and Adam Hollioake, failing to replicate the expected results, also pushed the board to take the call.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players, and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours," the PCB posted X (previously known as Twitter).

The sinking ship

Since the removal of former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman in December 2021, more than two people have taken over the position, leading to instability within the board, with each boss bringing changes per their needs. Not only did it create anxiety for the board members, but it also hampered the dressing room environment, leading to uncertainties everywhere.

However, with several players deciding against playing for Pakistan, choosing to represent their teams in franchise-based T20 leagues worldwide instead, it mounted pressure on Hafeez, leading to rising tensions between certain top players and him.

The tensions grew when Hafeez showed reluctance against providing NOCs to several players, including Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan, for the Bangladesh Premier League, putting their contract situation in jeopardy.