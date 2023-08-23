Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq fires warning to other teams ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq says the current Pakistan team is one of the best and that the opposition teams are 'well and truly scared' of their ODI team. Notably, Pakistan will be playing next in Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup. The latter is scheduled to be held in India, their arch rivals for years.

“I try to live in the present. I'm not thinking about that (World Cup) right now. Yes, in the back of my mind, I'm preparing for the World Cup. I know that people are well and truly scared of our one-day team, because we have achieved some great wins. We have a pattern that we follow. I believe our one-day team is particularly good,” Imam said on a YouTube podcast recently.

Speaking on the strength of the Pakistan team, Imam said that apart from batters like Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam and bowlers like Shaheed Afridi, the other players namely Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Osama Mir also make it a balanced team.

“Our strength is our fast bowling and batting. I've played 60 games, Fakhar played 70, Babar played 100-odd games. Naseem, Shaheen, Haris, and Wasim Jr are there. Then we have Shadab and Nawaz, and Osama Mir has also come. Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha are there, Rizzi (Rizwan) is there. I'm not saying that this is a team good because I'm a part of it. I would say this is a balanced team even if I wasn't playing for them. But I believe there cannot be a better team than this. The players are confident, they know their roles. That's why I'm emphasizing that the ODI team is better than the T20I team,” Imam said.

Pakistan start their Asia Cup campaign on August 30 and will played against India on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE