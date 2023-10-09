PAK vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, date, time, venue & live streaming details
PAK vs SL World Cup 2023: Both teams will be locking horns in Hyderabad on October 10, Tuesday. Check all details:
PAK vs SL World Cup 2023: Pakistan is all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on October 10. The win by Babar Azam's led team wasn't the most convincing one for the team but they certainly fancied their chances against Sri Lanka. Pakistan arrived in India after an Asia Cup 2023 campaign.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka was hammered by South Africa in their opening fixture as they were beaten by a massive margin of 102 runs. The trio of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram unleashed their wrath on the depleted bowling attack of Sri Lanka and registered the highest team total runs in World Cup history of 428/5.
Thus, the upcoming fixture becomes extremely crucial for Sri Lanka who will be eager to finally end their losing streak and register their first win of the cricket tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan will look to continue their dominance and extend their winning streak.
PAK vs SL Match Details:
Match 08, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Time: 2:00 pm IST
PAK vs SL Probable Playing XI for ODI World Cup 2023:
Pakistan
Probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Sri Lanka
Probable XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara/Maheesh Theekshana
PAK vs SL Head-to-Head in ODIs
Both teams have played 156 matches out of which Pakistan won 92 and 59 were won by Sri Lanka and 1 match was tied.
PAK vs SL Live Streaming in India:
In India, the World Cup 2023 will be live shown by Star Sports Network. However, fans can livestream the match on Disney+ Hotstar.
