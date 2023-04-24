PAK vs NZ 5th T20: Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20 match playing XI, venue, time and live-streaming details

PAK vs NZ 5th T20: At the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the fifth and final match of the five-match T20I series on Monday, April 24. The fourth Twenty20 International in Rawalpindi was cancelled because of hailstorms. The umpires decided to abandon the match. Pakistan have won 2 matches while the guests have won just 1 match so far. New Zealand may still tie the series despite no longer having a chance to win. However, Pakistan will want to win the series by registering their third victory.

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match details

The fifth match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Monday, April 24. The venue of the match is the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST or 9:00 PM PKT. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV OTT app.

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 playing XI (Predicted)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match full squad

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand squad for Pakistan T20Is: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (C), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry