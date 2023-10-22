PAK vs AFG live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Afghanistan live on TV, mobile APP

PAK vs AFG live streaming: Pakistan and Afghanistan will meet each other in match 22 of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Monday (Oct 22). The match is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Pakistan lost their last match to Australia in Bengaluru. In the match, Australia openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh amassed 259 runs in just 203 balls as Australia posted 367. Pakistan batters fought valiantly but could only manage 305.

On the other hand, Afghanistan experienced a high following their win over England but it all came crashing down against the Black Caps with a 149-run defeat in Chennai.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live-streaming details:

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan match to be played?- Date

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played on Monday, October 22.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played?- Time

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match be played?- Venue

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match online?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs AFG Squads:

Pakistan - Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Afghanistan - Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq