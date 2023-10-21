ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler accepts responsibility after humiliating defeat, says 'we're well beaten'

England skipper Jos Buttler has accepted responsibility for his team’s humiliating defeat against South Africa in the ODI World Cup after they were beaten by 229 runs on Saturday (Oct 21). The contest played in Mumbai saw the defending champion brought to the mat after they called the day at 170 inflicting their worst defeat in the tournament’s history while chasing a mammoth 400-run target. The defeat for England was also their third in the tournament with Net Run Rate (NRR) separating them bottom of the table.

England brought to knees

“Incredibly disappointing. We were well beaten. We have come here to play our best cricket. Lots of things didn't go to plan in the first innings. Reece picked up the injury. The boys fought hard. We could have restricted it to 340-350, could have been a good chase. Incredibly tough under the heat,” Buttler said in the post-match interview.

England were tasked to chase 400 runs after the Proteas put on 399 on the board after thumping the opposition with the bat. Reeza Hendricks (85) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) started the onslaught for South Africa as they stitched a partnership of 121 runs for the second wicket. They structured the foundation for the big total and took the attack against England’s bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Later, Heinrich Klaasen joined the party and he inflicted further misery on the opposition as he wreaked havoc. Klassen scored the second-fastest hundred in the ongoing World Cup in 61 deliveries while he was joined by Marco Jansen. They both put together 151 runs for the sixth wicket to break the opposition back. Klaasen’s innings consisted of 12 fours and 4 sixes while Jansen smashed the ball for 6 sixes and 3 fours in a grand finish.

“It could have been a good chase had we gotten off to a good start. The humidity was one of the challenges. Was tough. We needed to get off to a very good start. A couple of dismissals down the leg-side didn't help. Leaves us with no room for error. Need to win every game from here on,” Buttler added after the disappointing defeat.

England will next field on Thursday (Oct 26) against Sri Lanka before they play hosts India on Sunday. They have so far won only one match in the World Cup and stay rooted to the league table with two points. Their only win came against below-par Bangladesh in their second match. South Africa will next take on Bangladesh as they try to strengthen their claim for a spot in the semifinals.

