Only batsman who gave me nightmares as captain: Gautam Gambhir wishes Rohit Sharma on 35th birthday

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 03:45 PM(IST)

Gambhir came up with a special wish for Rohit on his 35th birthday. | @GautamGambhir | Photograph:( Twitter )

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir wished Rohit Sharma with a heartfelt tweet on his 35th birthday. Several others from the cricket fraternity also wished the Hitman on his special day.

Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday on Saturday (April 30). Wished have been pouring in from all corners for the Hitman, who is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also shared a heartfelt wish for Rohit on social media.

Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017, said Rohit was the only batter in the IPL who gave him nightmares as captain. Gambhir, a two-time IPL-winning captain, found it difficult to stop the Hitman when he turned up against KKR.

Rohit enjoyed batting against KKR and still holds the record for most runs against the two-time champions in IPL history. He played several match-winning knocks for his side Mumbai Indians against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit has also slammed six half-centuries against KKR.

“Birthday greetings to the only batsman who’s given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully, I don’t captain anymore @ImRo45,” wrote Gambhir in his tweet for Rohit on his 35th birthday.

Several other former and current cricketers also took to social media to send their wishes to Rohit. The likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Irfan Pathan and others wished the Hitman. Check out the wishes:

Kohli wishes Rohit

Not the ideal start for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022:

Rohit-led Mumbai Indans have had a disatarous start in the ongoing IPL 2022 as they remain winless despite the season crossing the halfway mark. Mumbai Indians have lost as many as eight matches in a row so far this season - the most by any team in the history of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians are the only team winless in the competition sp far and will be hoping to spark a turnaround when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Saturday.

 

