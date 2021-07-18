Olympics: A member of International Olympic Association tests positive in Tokyo

A South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has tested positive for dreaded coronavirus at Tokyo Olympics, IOC said on Sunday.

Former Olympic Gold medalist, Ryu Seung-min, was diagnosed for the virus upon arrival in Japan for the Games which start on Friday.

"He is currently in the isolation facility, where he will stay until the Japanese authorities decide that he is able to leave his room," an IOC spokesperson said.

"The IOC is relieved to hear that all protocols have been properly followed which led to the detection of the case."

According to the spokesperson, all members from the IOC attending the Summer Games were either vaccinated against the coronavirus or immune, the spokesperson added.

The case was revealed after the first two athletes tested positive in the Olympic Village, a day after a member of their entourage was also infected, officials said on Sunday.

The three cases have raised fears of a cluster in the Village, which will house thousands of athletes and officials.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year due to the pandemic and are facing significant opposition in Japan due to their Covid risks.

