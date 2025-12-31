/Olympic champion Andre De Grasse named global event ambassador for 21st Mumbai Marathon

The Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, set to take place on January 18, 2026, has announced Olympic Champion Andre De Grasse as the International Event Ambassador for its 21st edition. One of the most accomplished sprinters of his generation, De Grasse brings his presence and inspiration to Asia’s most prestigious marathon, reinforcing the event’s global stature. Renowned for his electrifying finishes, composure under pressure, and ability to deliver on the sport’s biggest stages, Andre De Grasse is a global athletics icon whose journey continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Rising from humble beginnings, he was discovered sprinting at a local meet wearing basketball shoes and borrowed spikes, a moment that marked the beginning of an extraordinary career. Today, De Grasse stands among the elite of world athletics, with an exceptional tally of seven Olympic medals.

His breakthrough came at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he claimed Silver in the 200m and Bronze medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay. He cemented his legacy at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning Gold in the men’s 200m, along with podium finishes in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Most recently, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, De Grasse showcased leadership and composure by anchoring Canada to Gold in the men’s 4x100m relay.

Speaking on his association with the event, Andre De Grasse said, “Running teaches discipline, belief, and resilience - values that stay with you long after the race is over. The Mumbai Marathon embodies the power of sport to unite people, inspire courage, and encourage everyone to take the first step towards their own goals. I am honoured to be part of the 21st edition of this iconic event as the International Event Ambassador, standing alongside runners of all abilities who are driven by purpose, passion, and the joy of movement.

Beyond the Olympic stage, De Grasse has delivered consistently at the World Championships, securing six medals across five editions, including Gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, further underlining his status as one of the defining sprinters of this era. Off the track, Andre De Grasse remains deeply committed to creating impact beyond sport.