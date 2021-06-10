Ollie Robinson takes 'short break' from cricket after controversy over historic tweets

England pacer Ollie Robinson will miss the first two matches of the T20 Blast for Sussex as he takes a ‘short break’ from cricket following the controversy over his historic tweets deemed sexist and racist. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended Robinson, pending investigation, from international cricket but he remains eligible to play for Sussex.

Robinson will miss Sussex’s matches against Gloucestershire and Hampshire on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Sussex, in a statement, said that Ollie has decided to spend time with his young family after a difficult week.

"After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family," read a Sussex statement.

"We remain in close contact with Ollie from a welfare perspective and will issue further updates on his availability at the relevant times."

"When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week have made clear that he retains the support of all his Sussex team-mates," said Sussex.

"Ollie has more to learn in this area. We all do. We all have a responsibility to improve and to make cricket a game for everybody."

Robinson’s tweets from 2012-13 when he was aged 18 and 19 resurfaced on Day 1 of England’s drawn first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s as he took to the field for his international debut.

He later apologised, saying he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed".

Sussex had said: "Ollie's tweets were completely unacceptable, and their content is totally at odds with our stated ambition to inspire people from every background in our county to say, 'I feel part of Sussex Cricket'.

"Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has clearly learned much in the intervening years.

"As a result of his actions, Ollie has had the opportunity to represent his country suspended, is at the centre of intense public and media scrutiny and faces the possibility of further disciplinary action from the ECB.

"Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties.

"The club will turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion."