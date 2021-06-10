Cricket- 'India-Pakistan series was followed much more than Ashes': Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq has said that India vs Pakistan matches have more following than The Ashes. He urged that a bilateral series between India and Pakistan is important.

"India-Pakistan series was followed much more than The Ashes and people thoroughly enjoyed each and every moment. For the betterment of the game and the players, it is important to have the Asia Cup and also bilateral series between India and Pakistan," Inzamam told Sportstar in an interview.

"Each and every competition is important. In our times, the Asia Cup was a tournament where the top teams would compete. The more you play high quality cricket, you develop your skills. For instance, if India were playing Pakistan, the players would be excited to put in their best efforts because they know the importance and intensity of these matches. That not only helps a player grow, but also helps him earn appreciation from the fans. I think it is important to have these tournaments."

Inzamam featured in several India vs Pakistan encounters between the 1990s and the early 2000s. He revealed his feelings about being a part of India vs Pakistan match.

"When we would play against each other, it was a great feeling. In those bilateral series, it was also an opportunity for the young cricketers to learn a thing or two from the senior players. Be it a Sachin Tendulkar or a Sourav Ganguly or Mohammad Azharuddin or Javed Miandad, the youngsters could just walk up to them and pick their brains. That was a fantastic opportunity to improve one’s game," the former Pakistan captain said.

"The on-field rivalry was intense, but at the end of the day, players respected each other and shared a camaraderie. Meri toh bari khwayaish hain ke yeh cheez dobara shuru ho jayein (I wish this [India-Pakistan series] resumes)."