ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka FINALLY break duck on points table, beat Netherlands by five wickets in Lucknow

Sri Lanka finally broke their duck in the ODI World Cup after they registered their first win in the tournament on Saturday (Oct 21) against the Netherlands. The five-wicket win in Lucknow was engineered by Sadeera Samarawickrama’s resolute knock as he smashed 91 runs in 107 deliveries while evaporating any chances of another giant-killing act from the Dutch. The result also means that all teams in the ODI World Cup have at least one win to their name.

Sri Lanka finally of the mark

Chasing 263 runs, the Lions did not have the best start as they lost Kusal Perera (5) and skipper Kusal Mendis (11) in the first powerplay. However, a fine knock from Pathum Nissanka (54) saw them in the driving seat throughout the chase as he led from the front. His innings consisted of nine fours and scored with a strike rate of more than 100.

Nissanka was later joined by Samarawickrama who then took matters into his own hands to help side to the win. He and Nissanka stitched a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket with Samarawickrama holding one end with ease. He along with Charith Asalanka (44) and Dhananjaya de Silva (30) made sure Sri Lanka got over the line to their first win.

Aryan Dutt ended with figures of 44/3 from his 10 overs while Paul van Meekeren and Colin Ackermann ended with one wicket each.

Earlier, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha got Sri Lanka on the front foot as both ended with four wickets each. The Orange army was reduced to 91/6 as the bowlers were on the top in the game at that time. However, a 130-run partnership for the seventh wicket from Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59) helped the Dutch to a total of 262 runs before they were bowled out.

The win also saw Sri Lanka end their four-match losing streak in the ODI World Cup having lost three in the current edition while losing to India in their last match in the 2019 tournament. They will next take on defending champions England on Thursday (Oct 26) followed by Afghanistan on Monday. On the other hand, the Netherlands will take on Australia in Delhi on Wednesday.

