India's Virat Kohli reached the promised land on Sunday (Nov 5) as he brought up his 49th ODI ton in the ODI World Cup contest against South Africa. The day was already a special occasion for the former India captain, Virat was celebrating his 35th birthday as he equaled Sachin Tendulkar's tally for most ODI hundreds. After the match, he opened up on his recent journey and the form he is enjoying as India now prepare for the World Cup semifinal. Kohli opens up on record-equaling day

“I’m enjoying myself, playing cricket all over again, that is more important to me than phases. I’m just happy that God has blessed me with that enjoyment. I’m just happy that I’m being able to do what I have done over all these years. (On Sachin's message) It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me,” Virat said during the Player of the Match presentation.

Spinners run riot

Tasked to chase 327, the Proteas were never in the contest after they were bowled out for 83 runs with India on top throughout the contest. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with five wickets before Virat had taken the spotlight with his 49th ODI hundred which saw him go level with Sachin Tendulkar. South Africa’s batting line-up had no answers to India’s dominance as bowlers wiped the floor on the Proteas. Only four batters got in double figures for South Africa as Marco Jansen top-scored with 14 on a dull day.