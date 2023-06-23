ODI WC Qualifiers: USA's Kyle Phillip reported for illegal bowling action, suspended until further notice

USA seamer Kyle Philip is suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect owing to an illegal action.

Philip, aged 26, was reported with a suspect action following the USA's first game against West Indies on the opening day of the World Cup Qualifiers. Bowling 9.3 overs, the right-arm seamer returned with figures of three for 56.

Meanwhile, his suspension has come at the wrong time for Team USA, which is already hit by flu sickness, with the majority of squad players down and out due to the flu outbreak.

Despite question marks over his bowling action, Kyle Philip played the second One-Dayer against Nepal, only for the event panel to deem his bowling action illegal per article 6.7. The suspension will stand until Philip's bowling action gets reviewed by ICC's expert panel or an ICC-approved Testing Centre.

With ICC barring Philip from bowling in international cricket, this would further cast doubts over his involvement in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), scheduled to begin on July 13. The USA seamer was drafted as MI New York's eighth pick (USD 10,000) in the domestic player draft. USA in hot waters after a shaky start Team USA didn't get off to the best of starts in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Harare, having lost all three games. With this, their chances of coming on top and staying in contention for a World Cup 2023 berth look bleak.

After going down against hot favourites West Indies in the opener by 39 runs, Team USA lost its next match to Nepal by six wickets. In their latest outing against the Netherlands on Thursday, they suffered their third straight defeat by five wickets.

Batting first, Team USA scored a mere 211 for eight in 50 overs, with keeper-batter Shayan Jahangir being the highest run-scorer - 71 of 86. Contributions from the tailenders ensure Team USA cross the 200-run mark after a jittery start.

They failed to defend the total as the Netherlands chased the target with five wickets in hand. Captain and keeper Scott Edwards shined, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 60.

Team USA's last league match will be against the host Zimbabwe on Monday, June 26.

Meanwhile, in Group A, West Indies and Zimbabwe are leading the chart with four points each after two games, while Oman stands tall with four points in Group B, with Sri Lanka in second spot.