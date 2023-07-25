ODI WC: England's Adil Rashid throws stern warning to opponents before big event, says 'there's more to come'

England’s Adil Rashid has thrown a stern warning to all the big teams before the start of the ODI World Cup as his side prepares to defend the title. Rashid, a member of the 2022 T20 World Cup winning squad insists England’s cricket is at its peak and has more to offer before they take guards in India in October. England are the defending world champions in both T20 and ODI formats, but were unable to win the Ashes, having drawn the Manchester Test on Sunday, July 23.

Rashid throws warning

"We believe that this is not the end of it. We have that mindset of, yes, let's go beyond. Yes, we've created some kind of history, but we definitely want to push further on. Defending it and winning it again, that's the mentality,” Rashid said while in conversation during a press conference before the Hundred.

"And we also know that there's more to come as well.”

England will step into the showpiece event with high ambitions under the captaincy of Jos Buttler as they try to become the third nation to retain the World Cup after West Indies and Australia. England won the ODI World Cup in 2019 in their own backyard beating New Zealand in the final.

Speaking on the team’s legacy, Rashid insists the team has already cemented his legacy as one of the finest in the history. According to him, even failure to win the World Cup in India won’t have any ramifications on the legacy of the current core.

Legacy still intact

"It already has, I reckon, has it not? I mean, two World Cup wins, back to back, holding both. In terms of World Cup squads, from 2015 to this day, I don't know if any England team has ever been any better in terms of winning series, in terms of going from No. 7 or 8 in the world, to No. 1.

"So as a squad, from 2015 until now, that era, I think we've definitely got the best England squad that's ever been,” Rashid added.

England in November 2022, became the first nation to be the defending champions in both the T20 and ODI format. England won the 2022 T20 World Cup and added to their 2019 ODI World Cup success. Rashid scalped two wickets for 22 and was the best bowler in the final against Pakistan in Melbourne.

