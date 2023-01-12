Odell Beckham Jr. Plane incident: Why was he kicked off the plane? Know all important details

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane during the NFL season 2022. At that time, he was the most sought-after free agent for NFL teams. The plane incident involved security officials escorting him off the flight as Odell Beckham Jr. confronted the flight attendants and fellow passengers. Information was scarce about the incident during that time, but now, a police video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a Police officer talking to Beckham as a flight attendant claims Beckham refused to fasten the seat belt upon repeatedly being asked by the crew for the same. The showdown between the officials and Beckham ends up with all passengers in the flight de-boarding the plane, before the footballer was forcibly removed from the plane.

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident video

The video begins with officers boarding American Airlines Flight 1228 from Miami to Los Angeles and proceeding to Beckham's first-class seat as other passengers looked on. "Are you able to stand, Sir? Could you please stand up? Are you all right? "One officer inquired. Beckham appeared perplexed at first but then responded. He stated that he was aware that he was in Miami and on a flight, prompting one officer to say, "He looks good to me." Officers appeared to be leaving the flight until American Airlines flight attendants intervened. "Do you know how many times we've shaken him to get him to put his seatbelt on?" asked one female attendant. Another person stated that Beckham was not wearing pants, but officers saw him wearing those upon questioning.

Still, the flight attendants didn't think Beckham should take the five-hour flight to Los Angeles in his current state, noting that he told one of the other attendants that he had been out clubbing the night before. According to the officer heard in the video, it was not their jurisdiction to decide who can and cannot fly. "He's probably sleeping," one official was heard saying. Beckham was eventually deemed unfit to fly by the captain and flight attendants. "This is a five-hour flight; he shouldn't be flying with us like this," said one flight attendant.

(Odell Beckham Jr.) OBJ’s interview with Dallas Cowboys

The plane incident happened with Odell Beckham Jr. when he was in the midst of free-agent interviews with NFL teams. As per Fox News, he was in talks with the Dallas Cowboys, but later, the NFL team went ahead with signing TY Hilton. As per some reports, Buffalo Bills were also interested to have Odell Beckham on board but went for Cole Beasley instead. Eventually, Odell Beckham Jr. was not hired by any team as reports emerged that he was still recovering from injuries.

