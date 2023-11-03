NZ vs PAK live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Pakistan live on TV, mobile app

NZ vs PAK head-to-head: New Zealand and Pakistan will meet in match no. 35 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday (Nov 4). The match is slated to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka at 10:30 am IST.

New Zealand stands at no. 4 in the points table with 8 points after winning four matches out of a total of seven matches that they played. The Black Caps are followed by Pakistan at no. 5 in the points table with 6 runs after winning three matches out of seven matches played by the team.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan match to be played?- Date

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be played on Saturday, November 4.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: At what time New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be played?- Time

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be played at 10:30 am IST.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan match be played?- Venue

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the New Zealand vs Pakistan match online?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan probable playing XI

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

Pakistan (PAK): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf