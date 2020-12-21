NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan?

New Zealand are set to take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the McLean Park in Napier. New Zealand have already won the three-match T20I series 2-0 and would be looking to clean-sweep the series when they take on Pakistan on Tuesday.

New Zealand have so far dominated Pakistan in each and every department of the game while winning the first two matches with five wickets and nine wickets respectively.

Pakistan have looked out of depth in the T20I series but would be hoping to salvage some pride in the final T20I of the series before heading into the two-match Test series starting from December 26 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When and what time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will begin at 11:30 AM IST on December 22. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be held at the McLean Park, Napier.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on TV?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.