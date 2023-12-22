NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE in India on mobile app

NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: After taking a 2-0 lead in the ODI series, New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in the third and final match. In the second ODI, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. While Jacob Duffy and William O'Rourke picked up three wickets each, Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson and Adithya Ashok picked up one wicket each. In the second innings, the Black Caps chased down the target with 22 balls to spare.

Previously, New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other in 44 ODIs. The Kiwis emerged victorious in 33 matches, Bangladesh won 10 matches, and only one game ended with no result.

New Zealand won the first ODI match of the series by 44 runs. Will Young scored 105 runs in 84 runs, while Tom Latham scored 92 in 77 balls. Although Bangladesh's bowling was good initially, rain played a spoilsport during their match, breaking their flow. New Zealand, on the other hand, kept taking wickets regularly without letting the batters get into grooves.

NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh is on Saturday (Dec 23).

Where is the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

McLean Park in aNapier will host the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

When will the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh start?

The 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will start at 03:30 am IST.

Where can I watch the NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI match on TV?

No TV channel in India will televise the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

How to watch the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

Amazon Prime app and website will broadcast the 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in India.

NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI

New Zealand:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam