NZ vs AUS 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia Test match live in India

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: New Zealand and Australia will lock horns in a two-match Test series as part of Australia Tour of New Zealand 2024. The first Test will start on Thursday (Feb 29) in Wellington at 3:30 am IST. The Test series is taking place after the three-match T20I series between the two teams concluded on February 25, in which Australia emerged victorious.

Australia has a lead against New Zealand in Test cricket, winning 34 of the 60 matches that they have played so far. New Zealand has registered just eight victories so far. As many as 18 Tests between these two sides have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met in the longest format, Australia whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in a three-match Test series in Australia in 2019-20.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: New Zealand vs Australia probable playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c) William O’Rourke

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Where to watch the live streaming of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2024 will be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. There will be no live telecast of the NZ vs AUS Tests on any TV channel in India.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: When is the first Test between New Zealand and Australia?- Date

The first Test between New Zealand and Australia will start on Friday (Feb 29).

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Where does the first Test between New Zealand and Australia will take place?- Venue

The first Test between New Zealand and Australia will take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: When will the first Test between New Zealand and Australia start?- Time

The first Test between New Zealand and Australia is slated to start at 3:30 am IST or 9:00 am AEDT local time.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Squads

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st Test, Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: February 29- March 4, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington