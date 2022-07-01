Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon tie in India?

A lot is happening at the Wimbledon 2022 edition with each passing day. While Serena Williams was shown the door in her first round in women's singles, Rafael Nadal was stretched in two games in a row, Iga Swiatek survived a scare whereas has also not been at his dominant best, dropping a set in his first round match.

The action continues in the fifth day of the 135th edition of the premier edition, in London on Friday (July 01). Serbian star Djokovic takes on his compatriot Miomir Kecmanović on Friday evening at the Centre Court. Talking about Miomir, the 22-year-old has also lost a set each in both his games so far before going past his opponents as he now faces a litmus test against Djokovic.

Both the players have met twice, with Djokovic winning both the games. Will the script remain the same this time around or will Miomir pull off an upset?

Here's the live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic clash in Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The Djokovic vs Kecmanovic face-off at Wimbledon 2022 will be held at the Centre Court, i.e. the main court at the Wimbledon Championships.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic match in Wimbledon 2022 kick off?

The Djokovic vs Kecmanovic clash at Wimbledon 2022 will commence at 7:15 pm IST on Friday (July 01).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Djokovic vs Kecmanovic match at Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Djokovic vs Kecmanovic match at Wimbledon 2022 will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.