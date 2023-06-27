Nothing bigger than ODI World Cup, it is the Olympics of cricket, says former Indian opener Virender Sehwag

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday (June 27), released the full schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 edition, to be held in India from October-November. Defending champions England will kickoff the ten-team showpiece event by facing New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 05 in Ahmedabad whereas hosts India will clash with Australia in their tournament opener on October 08 in Chennai. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 15.

Rohit Sharma-led India will be looking to end their ten-year-long ICC title drought with a win in the ODI World Cup. They have a herculean task as India will play all their games at nine different venues. Speaking at the launch event on Tuesday, Virender Sehwag -- former Indian opener and 2011 ODI World Cup winner -- spoke at length about the 50-over mega event and called it as the 'Olympics of cricket'. 'Nothing bigger than the World Cup' Sehwag said, "For me, the World Cup is the best moment. I have reached the final once, won it once and crashed out without qualifying. So the journey has been up and down."

"The best were certainly 2003 and 2011, which we won. Everyone was telling us, you have to win and we were like the host nation had never won it. If you score 500-600 runs in a bilateral series, no one will remember it. But if you contribute 300 odd runs in the World Cup or pick up 10 wickets and you win the crown, that will be remembered throughout your lifetime. Dhoni's six, Kapil Dev's 175, still gives us goosebumps. There is nothing bigger than the World Cup, it is the Olympics of Cricket," he opined.

"Because representing India in the Olympics is a big thing, but if you win a medal there, it is widely celebrated in the country. No one might know the athlete before they go to the Olympics, but once they come back after winning, the whole country applauds them. So when we won the World Cup, the fans were on the roads celebrating," Sehwag added.

Sehwag was part of MS Dhoni-led India's historic triumph in the 2011 ODI WC. Back then, India defeated the likes of Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Ireland and Sri Lanka -- in the final -- to lift the coveted title. The former Indian opener returned with 380 runs, including a best of 175.