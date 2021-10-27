'Not the South Africa of Nelson Mandela': Ex-Pak player reacts to Quinton de Kock's decision over knee order

South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock on Tuesday (October 26) withdrew from a Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies "for personal reasons" after refusing to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) moment.

Current and former cricketers have reacted to de Kock's decision, joining the list was former Pakistan captain Salman Butt. He called the decision "strange" and the incident will "not unite" people but will only create a further divide. Butt went on to say that this is "certainly not the South Africa of Nelson Mandela".

In a video uploaded on his YouTube account, Butt said, "What he did was really strange. Everyone is taking part in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) moment, which basically says that all humans are equal and no one should consider themselves superior on the basis of race or colour."

"It was decided for everyone (by Cricket South Africa) that players should take a knee. His decision will not unite people but will only create a further divide. I really don’t know why he did this," he added.

"He (De Kock) lives in a country where people from both races are in abundance. This is certainly not the South Africa of Nelson Mandela. When things in South Africa improved and they merged themselves back with the rest of the world, he united people," Butt further said.

When CSA instructed the team to adopt "a consistent and united stance against racism", de Kock refused it. However, later released a statement saying, "Cricket South Africa has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to take the knee ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies."

The statement added, "The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive (to take the knee) for the remaining games of the World Cup."