Not former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo! Sergio Ramos feels Lionel Messi is the best footballer ever

Sergio Ramos hasn't had the best of on-field equation with Lionel Messi in the past, with the two being involved in some fiesty exchanges. However, the situation isn't the same anymore with the duo having buried their past differences while sharing the dressing room in Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Thus, Ramos recently lauded the Argentine and termed him as the 'best player football has ever produced'.

Speaking to PSG TV, as quoted by SportsBible, the Spanish defender Ramos stated that after 'suffering' for many years while squaring off against Messi, he is finally getting the chance to enjoy him at the French club. "There was suffering for several years playing against Messi," the 36-year-old told PSG TV, " I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

Ramos, thus, snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo -- his former Real Madrid teammate -- to call Messi as the greatest footballer ever. The two had joined forces against Ronaldo during PSG's recent friendly match versus Riyadh XI.

Commenting on his relationship with Messi and how it has progressed over the years, Ramos had stated last November, as quoted by Marca, "My relationship with Messi is excellent. There is great respect between the players and a healthy state of mind."

"Of course it's better to have him [Messi] as a teammate. Whenever you are given the choice of having Messi with or against you, the answer is quick and sincere," Ramos added.