'I'll say nothing without my lawyer': Jürgen Klopp on Chelsea's INSANE winter spending

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is surprised as everyone regarding the business Chelsea managed to pull off in the just concluded winter transfer window. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League encounter with Wolves, Klopp, however, joked about the situation.

"I'm saying nothing without my lawyer!" said Klopp, before adding, "I don't understand that part of the business, what you can do, what you can't you do. it's a big number in the last two windows. The players they brought in, I didn't think once 'why did they do that?'"

The German appreciated the class of players the London club had signed but refrained from commenting about the finances involved.

"They are all really good players, so from that point of view, congratulations if you can do it. I don't understand how it's possible, but it's not for me to explain how it works. Hopefully you all know exactly how it works, and then it's fine!"

While both Chelsea and Liverpool are struggling at the moment, the former managed to have a transfer window for the ages.

Now owned by American businessman Todd Boehly, Chelsea spent a whopping $350 million in the window, taking the club's total spending for the season to $600 million.

Chelsea managed to secure the services of Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos on permanent deals while Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix was brought to Stamford Bridge on a loan deal.

Comparatively, Klopp's Liverpool only managed to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, despite the midfield currently running thin on options.

The Merseyside club could not sign a midfielder, despite the fanbase and pundits claiming that the club needed a fresh player to secure a top-4 finish.

