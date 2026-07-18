/'No worries or concerns': Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma ahead of England decider

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has shown his support for Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence that the Indian skipper will soon return to form in the ongoing ODI series against England. Morkel said there were “no worries or concerns” about Rohit’s recent struggles and highlighted the opener’s experience and composure as key strengths for the batting unit.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the third and final ODI at Lord’s, Morkel pointed out that batting at the top of the order has been difficult throughout the series because of the assistance available for fast bowlers.

“As I said earlier, it’s hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen throughout the series that the ball is moving around. So batting up front isn’t easy,” Morkel said at the pre-match press conference.

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“No doubt Rohit will work it out. He has done it in the past, drawing on his experience. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So, without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things,” Morkel added.

Rohit has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs, making Sunday’s series decider at Lord’s his final chance to leave a mark on the contest.

England levelled the series after recovering from their defeat in Birmingham with a win in Cardiff, setting up a decider at the Home of Cricket.

India will be chasing their first ODI victory at Lord’s since 2004. A win in the decider would not only seal the series but also provide a fitting finish to a successful tour.

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Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey has replaced Washington Sundar in India’s squad after the all-rounder was ruled out of the final ODI with a right hamstring injury suffered during the second match in Cardiff.

With Sundar unavailable for the series decider, Morkel said the team management is keeping every selection option open before finalising the playing XI.

“I think as I sit here, all options are on the table. We literally arrived here now half an hour ago. So I am pretty sure Gautam (Gambhir) will have a look at the surface, and they probably will announce 12 or 13 guys and then tomorrow make the final call in terms of overhead, in terms of what we see then. But yeah, I think at the moment all the players are still in line for selection for tomorrow,” he said.