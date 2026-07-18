/IND vs ENG: Harsh Dubey steps in for injured Washington Sundar ahead of decider

Harsh Dubey has replaced Washington Sundar in India’s squad for the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s after Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a right hamstring injury. The 26-year-old picked up the injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and will now undergo scans before consulting a specialist to decide the next stage of his treatment.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Harsh Dubey as Washington Sundar's replacement for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's," as per a media advisory from BCCI.



"Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury," the advisory further added.

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Dubey joins the squad ahead of the series-deciding clash, with the three-match ODI series locked at 1-1. England levelled the series after winning the second ODI in Cardiff following India’s victory in Birmingham, setting up a decider at the Home of Cricket.

India will be looking to register their first ODI win at Lord’s since 2004 and clinch the series with a victory in the decider.