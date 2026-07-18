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IND vs ENG: Harsh Dubey steps in for injured Washington Sundar ahead of decider

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 20:51 IST
IND vs ENG: Harsh Dubey steps in for injured Washington Sundar ahead of decider

Harsh Dubey celebrates after picking up his maiden ODI wicket Photograph: (BCCI)

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Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey has been added to India's ODI squad as a replacement for injured all-rounder Washington Sundar ahead of the series-deciding match against England, with India aiming to seal the series.

Harsh Dubey has replaced Washington Sundar in India’s squad for the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s after Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a right hamstring injury. The 26-year-old picked up the injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and will now undergo scans before consulting a specialist to decide the next stage of his treatment.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Harsh Dubey as Washington Sundar's replacement for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's," as per a media advisory from BCCI.


"Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury," the advisory further added.

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Dubey joins the squad ahead of the series-deciding clash, with the three-match ODI series locked at 1-1. England levelled the series after winning the second ODI in Cardiff following India’s victory in Birmingham, setting up a decider at the Home of Cricket.

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India will be looking to register their first ODI win at Lord’s since 2004 and clinch the series with a victory in the decider.

India’s squad for the third ODI: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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