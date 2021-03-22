'No doubts about that': Virat Kohli confirms India's opening pair for England ODIs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday confirmed Team India's opening combination for the three-match ODI series against England, starting from March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India tried different opening combinations in the recently concluded five-T20I series but Kohli said when it comes to ODIs, the management is clear about the opening pair.

Kohli confirmed that vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be opening with Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series while also heaping praise on the duo for their consistency over the past few years.

"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will definitely open. When it comes to ODI, there are no doubts about that. They've been amazing over the past few years,” Kohli said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Kohli was seen pairing up with Rohit as India's openers in the fifth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. After the match, Kohli said that the duo may continue to open in T20Is for India in the build-up to the World Cup as it provides stability to the batting line-up. However, on Monday, Kohli said that it is not a guarantee that it may happen in future while adding it will depend on how he reads the opening role in IPL 2021.

"As Rohit mentioned, it was a strategic move but we enjoyed batting together and we saw the effects of batting together. It's not a guarantee that this is going to continue in the future. I am going to open in the IPL to keep all options,” Kohli said.

"Now I want to understand my role as an opener as well so that I can open up a slot for someone like Surya. I should be able to play any kind of role that the team requires me to. We'll take a call closer to the World Cup,” Kohli added.

India and England will start their five-ODI series from March 23 in Pune.